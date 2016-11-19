Joe Frazier Urges Hiplife Artistes To Modernise Their Style

Veteran hiplife artiste Joe Frazier has cautioned Ghanaian hiplife artistes to rebrand themselves in order to be recognised locally and internationally, and also to attract international promoters.

According to the hiplife artiste whose latest hit single titled 'Borla Goods' is making waves on the music scene, Ghanaian music, especially hiplife music, is not really getting the international recognition due to lack of good content.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Joe Frazier stated that it is important for Ghanaian artistes to start doing good music so that they would be recognised both locally and internationally.

When asked about what he thinks about Ghanaian music and why it is not getting the international recognition as it should, he said most of the songs Ghanaian hiplife artistes produce lack good contents, adding, “Our sound quality and contents are below standard.”

He hinted that accusing fingers should be pointed at sound engineers and producers who have failed to raise quality artistes that the country can be proud of.

He mentioned that music is about being creative and during the early days of hiplife, they allowed themselves to be groomed and educated by professionals to churn out quality music.

In his newly-released hit single titled 'Borla Goods' featuring Ogya Mensah De the Voice, Joe Fraizer cautioned hiplife artistes to desist from producing songs that would not be of beneficial to the society.

He said most artistes today do not know what music is about, “they are doing it because others are also doing it. What they know is Azonto is trending so let me go that style.”

He mentioned that songs from Nana Kwame Ampadu, Amakye Dede and a few others are still being enjoyed by Ghanaians because they took time to produce quality songs.

