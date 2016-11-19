Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 19 November 2016 11:41 CET

Don’t Drag Me Into Tribal Politics – Agya Koo

By Daily Guide
Agya Koo      
Agya Koo      

Actor Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has cautioned his critics to refrain from dragging him into tribal politics.

According to him, the 2016 general election should be based on issues devoid of tribalism and insults.

Agya Koo's comment follows a demonstration staged by some residents of Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region, demanding from the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, his position on tribal comments purported to have been made by Agya Koo against Krobos whilst playing a role in a movie.

The group said Agya Koo described Krobos as people cursed by a dreaded Akuapem fetish priest to forever remain prostitutes.

Speaking at a press, Atta Boakye, Agya Koo's manager, stated that there is no iota of truth in the demonstrators' claim, adding that Agya Koo is innocent.

Atta Boakye accused the group of dabbling in unnecessary tribal politics which will not help the society to grow.

Agya Koo and other movie stars based in Kumasi declared their support for Nana Akufo-Addo last September ahead of the 2016 election. They launched the 'Agenda 57% 4 Nana Addo' to solicit votes for the party.

Those who realise the awkwardness of sinnful life and refrain from it , do have blissful lives thereafter.
By: K. Osei, WO Germany
