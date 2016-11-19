Obour Endorses Appietus For MUSIGA Office

President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, known in showbiz circles as Obour, has endorsed the candidature of Appiah Dankwah, known in the music scene as Appietus, as the next MUSIGA election approaches.

In a playful video posted on Appietus' official Instagram handle, Obour appears to be endorsing the celebrated sound engineer as successor for the office of the MUSIGA President

“Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you to one of the best candidates for the next MUSIGA elections. If he works hard, Ghanaian musicians may consider him. If not, they should consider a better candidate,” he said.

Appietus has been the winner of six music industry awards in the 10-year span from the start of his career.

He won the Ghana Music Honours 2015 Best Music Producer and Sound Engineer award, Sun Shine Music Awards 2010 Best Sound Engineer Award and the UK Ghana Music Awards, Best Sound Engineer in 2008.

His remarkable work has also led him to represent the country in some international programmes, including WOMEX 2013 in Wales, UK, and Worldtronics in Berlin, Germany, 2012.

Obour retained his seat as president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) on October 31, 2015.

Obour polled 88 votes to beat his contenders Gyedu Blay Ambulley and Appiah Dankwa (Appietus) who polled 22 and 18 votes respectively.