Opanka Sells 1st 10 Copies For 1000ghc Each At His Akwaaba Album Launch

19 November 2016

By ModernGhana Entertainment Desk

On the 22nd October 2016, Opanka launched his debut album entitled "AKWAABA" which consists of 18 Tracks with features from Okyeame Kwame, Ben Brako, Castro, 4x4, Edem, Kwaw Kese etc at Viena City, Tema.

KMJ of Hitz FM was the MC for the night, who also made sure the 1st 10 copies were sold for 1000ghc during the special sales which had Dr Duncan, MP for Tema Central and many others buying it.

The launch saw celebrities like Choirmaster, Donzy, Ephraim, Merqury Quaye, KMJ, Kwaw Kese, Coded (4x4), Silver Lady and many others, not forgetting the Opanka Army Soljas who repped in their numbers to fully pack the venue and the supported media houses who also took coverage, In all the Akwaaba ALbum Launch was a Success.

It is better for the heart to see than the eyes.Because it's the heart which is compassionate, so God Almighty, open the eyes of our politicians hearts.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
