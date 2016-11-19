Nollywood actress is being paid by Gambian Dictator Yaya Jemmeh to Vote in Gambian 2016 Election

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is among Nollywood celebrities The Gambian leader has been flying in. Okorie posted a video of herself saying she is “on the Gambia presidential tour” with her colleagues.

“He is the man of the people,” said Okorie.

Nollywood celebrities including Francis Nduru faced a backlash after taking undisclosed cash gifts and plots of land from Mr. Jammeh over the years to publicly endorse him.

Jammeh is an overly confident strongman and his decision to hit the road came as a surprise to some who thought he will using his usual rhetoric towards the opposition. Opposition disunity has given Jammeh an easy win. Opposition groups this month rallied behind Adama Barrow to challenge Jammeh in the December 1 general elections. Jammeh’s ruling APRC party has suffered a setback, with a formerly expelled parliamentarian breaking away to form a new opposition group.

Experts say Jammeh is likely to win but not with a lower margin. His candidacy was formalized last week after he presented his nomination documents, 5,000 nomination signatures and 1,400 voters cards to the electoral chairman, Alieu Njie of the Independent Electoral Commission. Njie has promised free and fair polls.

I am a Gambian and very much disappointed in her, i want the whole world to see this abomination act.