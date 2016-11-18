Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
New Release | 18 November 2016 15:09 CET

Music Video: DopeLRB - Omo Mummy

By AmeyawDebrah

Buzzing afrobeats rapper, DopeLRB has released the music video for his latest single, ‘Omo Mummy’. The video shot by award-winning music video director, Prince Dovlo was premiered at the jam-packed official unveiling of DopeLRB, late October. The video is now available online and on TV.

‘Omo Mummy’ was produced by Fizzi and it basically talks about DopeLRB living his dream life with the girl of his dreams; balling from Ghana to Nigeria and the rest of the world.

DopeLRB, whose real name is Abdulzaahir Dundu, was born in Ghana, but moved at a very early age to Nigeria. While not yet a household name, DopeLRB has been making waves underground with his works including his ‘Dreams Of Reality EP’. The EP received over 20,000 listens on soundcloud at the end of 2015.

DopeLRB’s growing fan base is familiar with his hard bars and raw storytelling that reflects his Ghanaian heritage and Nigerian background. He has produced and worked with musicians from Ghana and Nigeria including Eedris Abdulkareem, Efya, R2bees , Bucho Dego and more.

He who blows the fute wipes his mouth
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
