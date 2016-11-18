NDC’s Kofi Adams Sleeps With Women In His Car – A-Plus Accuses

Ghanaian Musician and NPP supporter, Kwame A-Plus has just accused the NDC's National Organizer Kofi Adams of sleeping with different women in his car at Legon.

The loud-mouth musician who has neglected his musical career for politics is doing everything possible to secure a position in the NPP.

In a Facebook post, Kwame A-Plus revealed that, the NDC National Organizer has been sleeping with different women in his car under a tree on the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

From the musician's post, it appears that this evil act by Kofi Adams has been going on for a long time and he does not understand why a married man should be sleeping around.

A-Plus also dared Kofi Adams to take him to court for dafamation and he will release all the evidence.

This is what A- Plus wrote,

“So why does Kofi Adams like chopping women in his car at Legon like that? I mean Kofi Adams the NDC national organiser. Everyday he's chopping a woman in his car under a tree on Legon campus. I thought he's married? I made it very clear who I'm talking about. Those who will come here to defend Kofi Adams ask him why he can't take me to court for defamation. Because he knows it's true and if he tries I'll post evidence on social media. Kwasia you went and sat on radio that me I do drugs. If you like say fi….. anka wo bɛ hu wo nakedness. Siaaa!!!!”

Source: konkonsagh.biz