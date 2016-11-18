See Mercy Johnson’s New Looks (photo)

It’s no news that sexy Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is a mother of three and she has also told the world after the delivery of her third child that they should warm up to receive the fourth one soon but that’s no issue.

The actress since putting to bed has been able to get her groove and shape back and she has been using it to terrorize her colleagues and fans who admire her.

It’s not that easy for a woman to get her shape back after delivery but Mercy has been able to put more energy into exercises and it has indeed paid off.

She has been moving from one movie set to another and she is currently on a movie set along with Ghanaian actor cum pastor, Majid Michel, and she looks so pretty.