The latest party starter song in Ghana is gradually becoming Bisa Kdei's collaboration with Patoranking.

The High life artiste of the year released his collaboration with VP label act Patoranking few days ago and the speed at which this song is traveling is beyond expectation.

This Masta Garzy's song produced project which inspires, motivates and also brings joy to the music lover is titled Life.

Pictures we have here shows these two top musicians are on set shooting the music video for Life.

The video is directed by Xbillz Ebenezer and with the images below, one can tell how great the outcome of the project will be.

Bisa Kdei has proven himself as a true talent from the genesis of his music career to current.

He has more songs to entertain the world and i can say with no fear that, Life is just a snippet of the entire package.

The high life artiste is mostly seen in this form of simplicity, but it seems he isnt the only one who believes in that, Patoranking is another.

