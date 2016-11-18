Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 18 November 2016

‘Nightmare In Accra’ Premiers @ La Beach On Sunday

By Daily Guide
A scene from the movie
A scene from the movie

The much-awaited action-packed movie titled 'Nightmare In Accra' will be premiered on Sunday, November 20 at the La Beach in Accra.

The premier will bring together some of the crème de la crème of Ghana's showbiz industry, as well as some popular personalities from the creative industry.

Captivating, revealing and intriguing, 'Nightmare In Accra' presents unique camera works, good lighting and unique casting to present a storyline with a difference.

Some of the cast in the movie include Hank Anuku, Buddaman the dancehall emperor, Billy Jane, King Lord The Dollar Man, Rebbel Uhuru, Daddy Lynxx, Cy Lover, Red Rat, Junior Rat, among others.

The much-hyped move which is expected to attract a large turnout tells a story about how unscrupulous bloody politicians hire higher-level dangerous armed thugs to create violence, chaos, among others, to enable them achieve their selfish political agenda.

'Nightmare In Accra', produced and directed by Rebbel Entertainment, is a fully action-packed movie.

The launch date of the movie was strategically set to this pro-election period to educate the youth not to allow themselves to used by the politicians for their ungodly political agenda as well as educate the youth to desist from acts that undermine the forthcoming general elections.

The rate is GH¢10 cedis.
By George Clifford Owusu

General News

A time will come when the time will tell.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
