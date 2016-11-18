Amandzeba, Sly Collins, Others For ‘Ghana @ Peace Concert’ Tomorrow

Some of Ghana's best known music stars will mount the stage tomorrow at the famous Efua Sutherland Park in Accra for the 'Ghana + Peace Concert'.

The peace concert, organised by Obiba Foundation, is aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians, as well as educate Ghanaians about the importance of peace before, after and during the December 7 elections.

The mission of the Obiba Foundation is to build peace in Ghana through music, youth development and peace education.

The foundation also seeks to champion public awareness that would enable people to make peaceful and healthy decisions for themselves, their families, nations and the continent.

The event will bring together dignitaries, the clergy and representatives from the various political parties and music fans from all walks of life who will dance their hearts out to music from all the artistes on the bill.

Representatives from the various political parties who will attend the event will also be given the opportunity to address their various supporters and music fans.

The organisers stressed that peace is vital to the development of every nation, therefore, the need for this peace campaign.

They urged all Ghanaians to be peace ambassadors and imbibe peace at all levels, adding, “Peace has to be comprehensive. We all need to join the crusade of preaching peace wherever we find ourselves.”

The free concert which kicks off from 3:00pm will witness performances from stars such as Obiba Sly Collins, Amandzeba, SP Kofi Sarpong, Karmelyon, Agbeshie and a host of others.

The event will also be used to climax the 'Ghana + Peace' nationwide campaign.

By George Clifford Owusu

