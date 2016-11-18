Mataheko S.D.A. Church To Hit Accra With “Adventist Praise

Sir Cephas world in collaboration with the Mataheko S.D.A Church will be rocking Accra with “Adventist praise GH. 2016”.

The initiative which is driven by the successful run of the year 2016 and to show an indepth appreciation for the year 2016 is with the theme: “Giving thanks to the almighty God for the year 2016 “.

The annual event will be graced by special performances from some artists like Kofi Agyekum and the heirs of the kingdom and many more .Host is is going to be one of multimedia’s finest Eric Asiedu Boadi popularly known as “Kegyiwaa Nankasa” and Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

The guest on this august event is Owusu Agyemang of Top Fm and the special guest will be A.C.P. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong.

The much publicised event is slated for Saturday, 19th November 2016 at exactly 2pm at the Mataheko S.D.A premises..All are cordially invited to join the train in the praise of our Saviour Jesus Christ