If I had my way, I would have been married long ago – Iyanya

Iyanya, 30, stands tall as one of the most eligible bachelors in the Nigerian music scene.

With a major change in his career with this new record deal, Iyanya is surely the dream of many ladies but for the singer, not being married till now is one of the things he regrets.

In a chat with Thenetng, Iyanya says, “I’ll be honest, It’s not very easy. If I had my way, I would have been married a long time ago, by now people will be seeing my kids. It’s not very easy trying to get this music right and then adding marriage to it. The truth is even though people think I have that bad boy reputation, I respect marriage a lot, I don’t believe I should get married and get out of it, so I’m not trying to rush into something I’ll rush out of.”

Asked what he’ll look out for in a woman when he’s ready to settle down, he says, “It’s hard. If you say you want a girl from the church, you’ll carry devil, if you say you want a dancer, you’ll carry trouble.”

“I’m just trying to be patient and take my time and it’s even harder now that I’m famous because it’s really hard to find someone that truly cares for you when you are famous. I think this is one of the things I regret, I should have married someone way back when my mum was still alive. Back then my mum was always on my neck to settle down and at the time I always wondered why but now I see it. I’m not giving up though, I just want to make sure I get this music right. I’m 30 and I’ve not seen in the bible or any church that’ll say I can’t come to church because I’m 30 and not married [laughs],” he added.