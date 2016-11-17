New Music: Epixode (@epixodemusic) - Ogbooni (Official Video)

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Ghana's award winning reggae and dancehall musician Epixode has finally unleashed the long awaited video for his popular "Ogbooni" single.

The Gbevu Music Group recording and performing artiste premiered the video on Rythmz Live show on GHOne Tv in Ghana.

Watch video here :

In an interview with the host of the show Berla Mundi, Epixode disclosed that, the video is a dedication to the legendary Ghanaian boxer Azuma Nelson and explained the boxer represented his homeland and raised the flag of Ghana wherever he found himself as a champion and that is what he Epixode is looking forward to do.

The video directed by Justice Kloutse is a perfect match for the "Ogbooni" hit single as it elucidates who a champion is .

Enjoy and share
YouTube link>>>>> https://youtu.be/Ir1xqqcIhpA

