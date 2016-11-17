Throwback Thursday: One of Terry Bonchaka's classic performances

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
17 November 2016

By MyJoyOnline

One of Ghana's upcoming music prodigy Terry Bonchaka was at his prime when he met his untimely death.

At age 21, he was cementing his music’s footprints in Ghana but passed away in a car accident while returning from a performance at the University of Ghana in 2003.

Born, Terry Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey known popularly as Terry Bonchaka, noted for his trademark ‘Puulele’ dance, thrilled Ghanaians whenever he had the opportunity.

Watch one of his classic performances at the 2002 Key Soap Concert Party which was hosted by Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Abeiku Santana.

