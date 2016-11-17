Supreme Africa To Support Emerging Artistes In Africa

As more and more artists take it on themselves to build mini-empires on the street or social media, it’s hard not to wonder where labels fit in right now.

Thankfully there are always people around to challenge the narrative. A salute to Supreme Africa, the hardest working label of the year.

No matter how big your fan base can get, you cannot deny the importance of a good record label. Getting music out there in recent time is as easy as setting up a social media account, but if you don’t have the muscle (or connections) to get your music in the right hands, no one will hear it. A good label will not only take a chance on a new, emerging artist, but give them much attention as they deserve.

These among some other few opportunities are exactly what Supreme Africa is promising talented artists in Ghana and across Africa.

Below is a full detailed information about Supreme Africa Record Label.

SUPREME AFRICA RECORD LABEL

SUPREME AFRICA record label handle focuses on what is important; investing in the music and talented artists that create it. We believe in creating a collaborative and innovative environment where our artists can thrive and reach their maximum potential in a stress free atmosphere.

Our dream is defined by corporative collaboration. We are one team, with one vision, and one goal. We work together as one collective unit, producing all styles of great house music.

SUPREME AFRICA evolved through a collaborative decision among artists and administrators that were fed up with greedy records labels to create an organization that encourages creativity, community, and an environment where artists can work on their music freely without distraction or concern.

The vision of our drive began in August, 2016 in Kasoa – Central Region – Ghana. Little by little we put together a multicultural management team who thoroughly understands the entertainment industry.

SUPREME AFRICA has a vested interest in helping our artists grow and advance their career.We pride ourselves as being a youthful and forward thinking music management company that embraces innovation, takes advantage of cutting-edge internet strategies and have international network of affiliates; while still understanding the invaluable knowledge we can gain from industry veterans.

The company is first and foremost an initiative of good-will. We are about maintaining our uncompromising core values of focusing on providing the resources and services needed so our artists can focus on what they enjoy doing – their music.

We reinvest everything into developing new talents for the lovers of music. We remain focused on our role as administrators, coordinators, and a support network for our artists.

We take pride in being the main source of management, booking and production of every style of music. We are an environment where great music, great minds, and where great energy meet.

SUPREME AFRICA ARTISTS MANAGEMENT

SUPREME AFRICA artist management division is based in Kasoa and was founded by Mr. Jackson Osei-Darko in August, 2016 as a company that represents novice and upcoming music stars.

We intend to work with both Ghanaian and international acts, we have developed a reputation as an artist-friendly company whose main focus is always on providing high quality musicians with a platform to develop their careers and to assist them in reaching a larger audience internationally.

On our approach to our work with our artists, we offer a broad representation service which covers each element of the artist’s recording and performing career including executive production of the recording process, negotiation and development of relationships with record labels, digital distributors, publishing companies, and booking agents in Africa and worldwide.

The following are our offers for both our singed and unsigned artists.For our unsigned artists, we offer the following:

• Send out demos to labels, radio stations, local print media, and online publications

• Book gigs and invite labels and the media to the shows

• Network and talk to people about the artist

• Help book studio time and practice sessions

• Explore funding opportunities for the artist

And for our signed artists, we offer the following:

• Negotiate financial deals with the label for expenses like touring and recording

• Oversee other people working for the artist, like agents and merchandisers.

Our central aim with the acts we work with is to ensure that their music and performance receives a high level of exposure to the audience we feel they need to reach. While we do run a core roster of key acts as a management company, our business does also on occasion provide services for artists on a project by project basis.

SUPREME AFRICA EVENTS MANAGEMENT

SUPREME AFRICA has a progressive events management and production team, specializing

in all aspects of event management. With great attention to detail, the company oversees any event from procession to recession.

We can manage every aspect of an event, including:artist booking, contract negotiation, strategic publicity,concept, creative, design, direction,onsite and supplier management, budget management, sponsorship co-ordination and event delivery.

Working hand in hand with clients to understand their objectives, the company is passionate about developing high quality events.

SUPREME AFRICA can develop an event from the initial thought to the reality and manage the brand continuity and direction.

Not only do we manage events, we also produce and develop the creative direction of the event and manage the creative process prior to and on site through our stage and our production management.

SUPREME AFRICA has written the creative programs for: Carols Events, Festivals, Holiday programs and National Shows. Our team provides world class Music, Direction for Events, Shows and live or studio recording projects on behalf of several high profile Clients.

Our direction includes: arrangements, sourcing elite musicians, conducting and leading bands. We have also provided musical direction for large events such as Homowo Festival, Awutu Beraku Festival, and Senya Festival for over two thousand audience.

SUPREME AFRICA GENERAL CONSTRUCTIONS

SUPREME AFRICA Constructions is a legally registered construction entity officially incorporated in Ghana as an inter-African civil contractor under the Companies Act.

The company is new but proud itself with high sense of dynamism and offers comprehensive construction of rural and urban roads, boreholes and building of houses that meet international standards using modern technology.

Over the years, SUPREME AFRICA Constructions has experienced sustained and stable growth steered by strong and vastly experienced managerial and technical personnel who are dully registered and recognized by the relevant bodies on the construction chain in Africa and worldwide.

On regular and routine basis, the company hires the services of associate consultants who are also duly registered and recognized by the relevant professional bodies.We have a perfect combination of on-site professional management coupled with unprecedented office-based consultancy services.

Our project and planning staff have been equipped with thorough and advanced computerized facilities and this has enabled SUPREME AFRICA Constructions to maintain itself in the forefront of the construction industry in the entire African continent.

We have a team of highly qualified and experienced local personnel to undertake the kind of works involved in projects within our specialization. We attach much importance to discipline on our sites and our field staff: architects, engineers, technicians, and the overall staff are well versed in everything that relates to constructions.

SUPREME AFRICA have a presence in all of Africa’s major markets which have the capacity to provide full range construction products and services. The management is very much aware of the need to provide a duty of care for all employees, contractors, clients and the general public at large.

Wherever we operate,we will be committed to meeting our statutory requirements and deadlines and completing our work in the best possible manner which will exceed the expectations of our clients.

SUPREME AFRICA MOVIE/VIDEO PRODUCTIONS

SUPREME AFRICA has a movie and video production annex, creating compelling visual content for different TV channels as well as for corporate, commercial and entertainment endeavors.

We provide services from single-camera production to multi-camera multi-crew film shoots in different locations.

SUPREME AFRICA was established in August, 2016 as local expansion of well-established production

house in Africa. The company is currently based in Kasoa, Ghana but our work stretches across the whole African continent.

Our field of expertise is lifestyle, sports and leisure – creating promotional videos for many clients,companies and individuals.We strive to deliver cost-effective yet highly professional visual content. We pride ourselves in producing great videos of exceptional quality.

SUPREME AFRICA are easy to work with because customer service and satisfaction is incredibly important to us. Over the years we have produced videos for a wide range of industries, working with some of the most well- known brands and organizations in Africa and across the world.

The type of videos we produce comprises of but are NOT limited to the following:

• Event videos

• Seminar videos

• Educational videos

• Corporate videos

• Animated videos

We are experts – we are dependable!

SUPREME AFRICA GENERAL INVESTMENTS

SUPREME AFRICA General Investments extension engages in the industrial and production investment sector. The Company operates in two business segments: Manufacturing and Investment.

The Manufacturing subdivision focuses on the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and mineral water.

This segment is engaged in the investment in real estate sector, TV/Media among others.

We Are SUPREME AFRICA! Come Join Us.

