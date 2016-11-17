Katawere died of kidney failure - Wife

The second wife of the late veteran Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Donkor, popularly known as Katawere, 78, has revealed that he died of kidney failure.

Soon after the demise of the late actor was announced, his daughter Diana Donkor disclosed in an interview with Myjoyonline.com that her late dad battled an undisclosed illness for the past two years.

But in a one-on-one interview with razzonline portal, Maame Beatrice Boatemaa confirmed that "My late husband underwent urinal operation last year at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She said he had been undergoing medical check-ups every two weeks at Dr. Opoku’s Hospital at Dansoman six months after which doctors told her her late husband was battling kidney problem.

Kidney failure also known as renal failure or renal insufficiency is a medical condition of impaired kidney function in which the kidneys fails to adequately filter metabolic wastes from the blood.

There are two main conditions of this disease, they are: acute kidney injury, which is often reversible with adequate treatment and chronic kidney disease, which is often not reversible. In both cases, there is usually an underlying cause.

Katawere died on Monday, November 13 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. His body has since been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital morgue.

He was known for the popular ‘Efiewura’ television series and has starred in several local movies.