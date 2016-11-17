Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 17 November 2016 14:06 CET

Citi FM’s Apiorkor to host Accra Mall Christmas Lights Switch On

By CitiFMonline

The Accra Mall will be switching on their Christmas Lights in grand style.

The company is organising a big event to officially switch on the lights that will set the tone for Christmas.

The event, which has been dubbed the Christmas Lights Switch on, will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016 at the Accra Mall.

It will be hosted by Apiorkor, producer and on-air personality at Citi 97.3 FM.

Some celebrities who will make appearances on the night are James Gardiner, Adomaa, Reynolds the Gentleman and Robin Huws.

The Fra Band will also be performing on the night.
This will surely be a night to remember.
By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana



