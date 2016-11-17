My Headgear Is My Crown – Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi has described his traditional headgear as his crown, saying it is very dear to him.

“My headgear is my crown, others call it scarf, but I call mine crown because I have to define it for myself,” he told Kojo Preko Dankwa, host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM, in Accra.

The music man who has carved a niche for himself as one of the country's leading Afro-pop, highlife and reggae artistes disclosed on the Personality Chat segment that his 'crown' identifies his brand as a Ghanaian artiste.

When asked why he is still relevant in the music scene though other legends have failed to dominate in their career, in his response Kojo Antwi said, “I thank God for that since dominance in the industry didn't occur just overnight, it took a longer time.”

He has 22 albums to his credit, with 'Tom & Jerry' being one of his successful singles in Ghana and Africa at large.

Antwi has received the West Africa Tourism Award, All Africa Music Awards, Kora Award and the Our Music Award.