Fiesta TV launches on DStv

Ghana's first 24-hour music channel Fiesta TV will begin to air on DStv from today on Channel 329.

This launch of Fiesta forms part of DStv's commitment to bringing quality entertainment to its subscribers in Ghana through collaborations with local content provider like Fiesta TV.

This new channel which is already available to GOtv subscribers on Channel 159 will now be available on the DStv platform across all the five DStv packages.

Ghanaian music lovers can expect to be treated 24/7 to endless Ghanaian music, celebrity news and gossip, live concert coverage, amongst others.

According to Stephen Debrah Asamoah, Head of Finance, Fiesta TV, “The time has come for Ghanaian music to retake its place on the world music stage.” He has urged musicians and producers to take advantage of platforms like Fiesta TV to showcase Ghanaian music to the world.

“The music won't stop as we celebrate 100 percent Ghanaian music videos, hip-life, gospel, R&B, Ghanaian rap, Twi pop, high-life, azonto, contemporary high-life, reggae/dancehall, Afro-pop and traditional Ghanaian music.

The channel will also treat viewers to an exciting mix of new and existing music videos from popular homegrown artistes, VIP events, chart shows, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, profiles of their favourite artistes and dance-oriented programmes such as Fresh, On The Verge, The Video Chart Show, Inspired, amongst others,” he mentioned.

“Music's role in the contemporary Ghanaian setting cannot be over emphasized, thus, launching Fiesta TV on the DStv platform enriches the current local content offering and creates a very important window of exposure to export our many talents in Ghana's music industry,” Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, General Manager of Multichoice Ghana, said.

DStv currently hosts a healthy dose of local news and general lifestyle channels, and this addition reaffirms our commitment to ensuring our subscribers have the best mix of local and international channels,” he added.