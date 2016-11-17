Daddy Lumba Is Ready For Adonko Bitters Jam – Manager

Daddy Lumba has suspended his impending musical concert in Europe to perform at the Adonko Bitters Street Jam this Saturday in Kumasi.

Manager of the veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, known in the showbiz scene as Roman Father, mentioned that with 27 albums to his credit, Daddy Lumba has repackaged his all-time favourite and enjoyable and danceable songs to be performed live at the event.

In an interview yesterday, Roman Father promised that Lumba will set the venue, Heroes Park, agog.

He promised that Ghanaian music fans who will attend the Adonko Bitters street jam will be offered the rare opportunity to interact with Daddy Lumba during the show and take photographs with him.

Daddy Lumba, a household name when it comes to highlife music in Ghana, according his manager, will perform all his hit songs such as 'Obi Ate Meso Bo', 'Sika Asem', 'Ohia Asem', 'Playboy', 'Sesee Wo', among others, during his two hours on stage.

He said this is an opportunity for music fans based in the Ashanti Region who missed the live performance of Daddy Lumba last year to witness another historic live music concert.

Roman Father, however, disclosed that the highlife legend will soon host another concert in Accra and Kumasi to thank all his fans for giving him massive support over the years through thick and thin.

By George Clifford Owusu

