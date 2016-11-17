Trending: Have you seen the Mannequin Challenge?

A mannequin is a plastic model used in clothing stores.

A storeowner puts clothing on the mannequin to show shoppers how the clothing looks on the human body. Unlike a human being that moves, the mannequins stay in one place.

Starting in late October, videos with the hashtag #MannequinChallenge started coming out on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The videos show people freezing in place while the camera moves around them. In the background, you sometimes can hear a song called “Black Beatles” by the hip-hop group Rae Sremmurd.

At first, high school students and college sports teams were doing the Mannequin Challenge. One story about the development of the video trend says a Twitter user posted the first Mannequin Challenge video on October 26. It showed some students at a high school in Florida.

#manequinchallenge SHAREâ€¼ï¸ RTâ€¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/k1BqR6iZ1p — blackie (@pvrity___) October 26, 2016

@steelers #mannequinchallege pic.twitter.com/Y3uk2Lk0oh — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) November 4, 2016