Ras Kuuku, Obibini, Tutulapato, Jeff Jay, Lord Paper And Many More To Perform At “Motown Stand 4 Peace” on Nov. 26

The Peace concert train is here; 3tymz Vibration presents, “Motown Stand 4 Peace” is set to embark on a mammoth peace concert in November 2016.

“Motown Stand 4 Peace” is to contribute to a peaceful December 7, 2016 election, and safeguarding the peace during and after.

The Peace concert set for Saturday November 26, 2016 is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm at Achimota Market Street.

The Peace concert will stage some great artistes like; Ras Kuuku, Obibini, Tutulapato, Jeff Jay, Lord Paper, Rootikal Swagger, Maliaka, Zendimah, Nsruma, Double D and many more.

You can’t afford to miss because it has Dj’s on rotation like; DJ Mckoll, DJ Cocoa Tea and Captain Planet Jnr. And the MCs for the night are Pentop De Mason, Cindie, Jah Bola and Afrikana Deysey.

Main sponsors for the event are Jeff Ma Wear Artistry, Lares Services, Society of the Apostle and Ahenfie Aduane and the media partners are Nanakesse24.com, GH Media, MTB Hype Crew and Homiz Multimedia.

You can’t afford to miss!! Come let’s eat peace, drink peace, bath peace and dance peace!!!

Event Powered by: 3tymz Vibration

