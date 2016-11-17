Sarkodie And Prince Amoabeng To Inspire UCC Students

The ability to share and inspire a generation is a rare opportunity, not all people are able to attain but for the few with the heart of lions and the daring quest of leaving marks, it is a given. This is one of the reasons why Sarkodie teamed up with Prince Kofi Amoabeng under the wings of EchoHouse, the 360 creative marketing agency on a campus tour.

The show dubbed ‘X-Men Tour’ makes its second stop at UCC, Auditorium 500 this Friday after a great start at KNUST with a hall full of students, fans and enthusiast Ghanaians looking for an avenue to be inspired to take on the challenges ahead. The two men will be sharing nuggets that have helped them to where they are now and the lessons they’ve learned from their respective journeys.

With MC, Anita Erskine at the helm of affairs, the show promises to be nothing short of an infectious energy and full of candid life experiences. These 3 individuals have defined Ghana for the last decade from business to media to entertainment and continue to build on their success and therefore will offer room for improvement, development, and motivation.

Flying on the wings of Vodafone X with support from UT Bank, students will get the chance to also part take in the exchange as the stories and lessons they will be sharing is only important when putting in a practical form. The 100 x 100 relay will get the audience beyond excited as it happened at KNUST amidst a surprise from Sarkodie on the night. Be a part of the changing generation of daring, ambitious and innovative young minds this Friday.