Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 17 November 2016 10:36 CET

Bob Dylan confirms non-attendance at Nobel Prize ceremony

By BBC

Bob Dylan will not travel to Sweden to receive his Nobel Prize for Literature in person, it has been announced.

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel prizes, said it had received "a personal letter" saying he was unable to attend next month's Nobel ceremony "due to pre-existing commitments".

Dylan, the organisation said, felt "very honoured" and wished he could receive the prize personally.

The singer is required to give a Nobel lecture between now and next June. 'New poetic expressions'

The 75-year-old will not be the first recipient of the prestigious award to have been a no-show at the prize-giving ceremony.

Harold Pinter and Doris Lessing, winners of the prize in 2005 and 2007 respectively, were among others who did not attend the event.

"The prize still belongs to them, just as it belongs to Bob Dylan," the Academy said in a statement .

"We look forward to Bob Dylan's Nobel lecture, which he must give - it is the only requirement - within six months counting from December 10, 2016."

Dylan's win was a major talking point when it was announced last month, as was his apparent silence on the matter.

Some interpreted this as a sign he was ambivalent about the award, though the Academy later said he appreciated it " so much ".

The veteran rock star was awarded the prize "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

The Nobel Prize award ceremony and banquet will be held in Stockholm on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

General News

The challenges in life are there to motivate us to see possible ways to excel in life
By: Chris F.T Orlando, |
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img