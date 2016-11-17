Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Music News | 17 November 2016 11:40 CET

Rudebwoy Ranking, Strongman, Ras Lipo, NT4 And Others Headline “Rush Peace Concert” In Kumasi

By GhBlogger

Just as its known everywhere, Peace is best ensured through communication, cooperation, and diplomacy. The whole nation is still patching ways of preventing conflict without escalating the violence and death before, during and after the elections.

This is primarily what Rush energy drink is seeking to carry through as they put together a fun packed musical concert dubbed “Rush peace Concert”

It comes off on Saturday , 19th November 2016 at the Aboabo post office school park in Kumasi.

“Rush peace Concert” will be headlined by some top Ghanaian stars like Rudebwoy ranking, Strongman, NT4 and Ras Lipo with some support from some of ghana’s most talented unsung acts including Amerado ,killa vypa, King Paluta, Sniper and several others.

The free concert has Kwame Scientific, Sita and ET Adams as MCs

Music News

Nations have been changed not by Parties.. but by Personalities...
By: abusuame
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img