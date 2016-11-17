Family Of Late Katawere Fights Over Number Of Children He Has

Soon after the death of late veteran actor Ebenezer Donkor aka Katawere was announced on Monday 13th November,2016,his daughter Diana Donkor was said to have indicated in an interview with myjoyonline.com that his late dad has six children.

The late Katawere’s first daughter Helina Donkor also confirmed to Rossy of razzonline.com that her late Dad has Six children .She explained that they are five females and a male who happens to be the third child.

“My late dad had six children.five females and a male.the male is the third born.i heard the news about the demise of my late dad whiles in Kade Takorasi where i owns a chop bar where i sell rice ,yam etc.All my siblings are in Accra.I didn’t believe that my dad was dead until i heard the news on radio because my late dad was very strong even though “,Selina opined.

But also speaking in an exclusive interview with Rossy of razzonline.com ,the second wife of the departed veteran actor,Maame Beatrice Boatema refuted her step daughters Diana Donkor and Helina Donkor’s claim by indicating that her late husband had seven children.

The second widow explained that she met the late Katawere on 9th September 1985,and had two children ,a boy and a girl with him but unfortunately the girl died.She explained emphatically that the first wife had two daughters with Katawere and the late Katawere also has children by two extra women somewhere, amassing to seven children.

The late veteran actor who died at the age of 78, was known for the popular ‘Efiewura’ television series and has starred in several local movies.

Well, kindly watch the full interviews of Helina Donkor and Maame Beatrice Boatemaa below



