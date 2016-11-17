Budding Actress Ewurabena Braye has rebranded thus changing her stage name to "Rabby Bray".

The rebranding was necessary since she took a break off the screens to pursue her corporate dreams. She is back with all the guts to take her place in the movie industry.

In an interview with odarteygh.com the sexy actress said, " I had to further my education particularly my post graduate degree in the United states of America and also pursue my corporate dreams thus being lost in action for a couple of years".

Rabby bray had her secondary education at Mfanstsimam girls high school and had her degree in

Bsc Administration (Marketing) at Central University College.

Rabby has starred in movies which includes Flash Fever( 2010). Which won the special effects movie of the year at Ghana Moviev Awards 2010, Just the last fun, College girls and War against women.

She has also starred in hit series which includes Dr Love, Daddy's property which airs on African Magic and Stale mate by Venus films.

Credit: Odarteygh.com