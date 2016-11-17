Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Movie News | 17 November 2016 10:11 CET

Veteran Actor Katawere Died Of Kidney Failure - Wife Confirms

Source: RazzOnline.Com
Katawere
Katawere

Second wife of the late ace veteran Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Donkor,popularly known as Katawere, Maame Beatrice Boatemaa has passionately revealed that her departed husband died of kidney failure.

Kidney failure, also known as renal failure or renal insufficiency, is a medical condition of impaired kidney function in which the kidneys fails to adequately filter metabolic wastes from the blood.

There are two main conditions of this disease, they are: acute kidney injury, which is often reversible with adequate treatment, and chronic kidney disease, which is often not reversible. In both cases, there is usually an underlying cause.

Soon after the demise of the late seasoned actor was announced, his daughter Diana Donkor disclosed in an interview that her late dad battled an undisclosed illness for the past two years.

But in a one on one interview with Rossy of www.razzonline.com , the second wife of the late actor confirmed that” My late husband underwent urinal operation last year at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital so he was undergoing medical check-ups every two weeks at Dr.Opoku’s hospital at Dansoman before six months ago doctors told me my late husband was battling kidney failure.”,She opined.

Katawere died on Monday,13th November,2016 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital .His body has since been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital morgue.

The late veteran actor who died at the age of 78, was known for the popular ‘Efiewura’ television series and has starred in several local movies.

Kindly watch the full interview below

Movie News

No Pain No Gain
By: Luke Adu Baah Sam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img