Music producers and composers declare support for NPP

Over 120 music producers and composers say they have declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) citing what they describe as government's neglect of the Industry.

They claim record shops are closing down and they believe in the NPP’s promise of reviving the creative industry.

The group has formed an association they have named Ghana National Music Composers and Producers for Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia 2016.

It comprises personalities like gospel musician Prof Kofi Abraham, Osuani Afrifa, Aseibu Amanfi, Akonoba J.K, Doris Boateng, Sound Engineer Dan Basi, Kofi Korankye of Abibiman records and producer for the late Daasebre Dwamena among others.

Leader of the group, Samuel Agyei Frimpong of A.F. Samuel productions, producer for gospel singer Esther Smith tells Luv News they believe in plans tabled in the manifesto for Ghana’s creative Industry.

“We’ve suffered record sales. I can tell you for a fact that the industry has gone down. All the shops are closing down, most record companies are folding up," he said.

According to him, their situation is dire which calls for some governmental intervention but he added that, "there are things we discussed with this government but they’ve fallen on death ears.”

The group says the NPP has promised to construct stage theatres outside Accra to remove major challenges of renting expensive performance studios.

Mr Agyei Frimpong says these lack of theatres makes them expensive to hire for shows with charges between GHC10,000 - GHC20,000.

He said the artistes they produce have agreed to support their decision to vote for the NPP flagbearer.

The NPP presidential candidate has promised to build a large theatre for each region should they win power in the upcoming election.

Speaking at a media briefing Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa South, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey in October said except Accra which has a modern theatre, the remaining nine regional capitals will have their share of theatres.

She said very little attention has been given to that creative industry but the party will reverse that trend.

According to her, new measures will be put in place for the industry when the party comes to power, one of which is a Creative Arts Council.

This, she said will coordinate and harmonize the various interests and fragmented associations into a well functioning body to protect the interests of members.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com