Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 16 November 2016 16:06 CET

US judge recommends dismissal of suit against Bieber, Usher

By CitiFMonline

A magistrate judge has released a report recommending that a suit against Justin Bieber and Usher be dismissed.

The suit claims that the two committed copyright infringement in their hit song, 'Somebody to Love.'

The song is part of Bieber's 2010 album 'My World 2.0.'

The suit was brought by Devin Copeland. Initially, it was dismissed by the courts but was allowed to move forward when appeals court judges listened to the song and decided that the choruses were similar.

The magistrate judge Douglas Millers says that Copeland failed to show that the defendants had access to his work before creating 'Somebody to Love.'

He [Copeland] has also been unable to show where the similarities between the two works are.

Copeland said that his work, which also titled 'Somebody to Love,' was played on various showcases and also in the hands of some music executives.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

Justice can be found in the law books but in practical reality must be demanded.
By: Seidu Batuga
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img