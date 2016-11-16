I Enjoyed Watching Nana Abena Korkor's Nude Video - Dr Eugene Dordoyi

Renowned psychiatrist,Dr Eugene Dordoyi has surprisingly indicated that he enjoyed watching the naked video of Nana Abena Korkor .

Nana Abena Korkor a final year student of the university of Cape Coast who because of her mental instability released her naked videos that went viral on social media.

Speaking in an inspiring interview with Kwasi Aboagye,host of “Entertainment Review” on Accra based Peace Fm in connection to whether as a psychiatrist, he enjoyed watching the nude videos,Dr Eugene Dordoyi revealed that he enjoyed the first video that went viral.

Explaining how he got the video,the renowned psychiatrist cited that he received the nude video in a group platform whiles he was in the USA. But after receiving a series of the videos he called the management of UCC because he realised Nana Abena Korkor needed help because its not normal for sane person to share such nude videos on social media

The most intriguing part of the interview is when Dr.Eugene Dordoyi who is also a lecturer at the university of Cape Coast (UCC)passionately told the host,Kwasi Aboagye that its really a big shame a big university like UCC with her professors couldn’t quickly realise that their student (Nana Abena Korkor)was suffering from a mental instability.

He quoted “if you can see there is an obstacle infront of visually impaired, then who is really blind ,if you can not hear the suffering of those who are deaf then who is deaf and if you can not go and move things of those who are physically challenged then who is challenged’,

Kindly watch the full interview below.

