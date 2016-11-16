Joyce Is Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Ghana 2016

Joyce Orhurhu, a final year communication student of Pentecost University College, has been crowned Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana 2016.

The beautiful lady from Delta State Nigeria beat several others to emerge the ultimate winner at the maiden edition of the pageant which took place at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday.

Joyce believes her dedication to hard work earned her the historic crown. Prior to being crowned Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Ghana 2016, she was a runaway model and also a brand ambassador for Colorbox Cosmetics Ghana.

As part of her project for winning, she will take up a breast cancer awareness campaign in the 10 regions of Ghana.

Also, Joyce said she would use her position as a Nigerian beauty ambassador in Ghana to help children with Down syndrome.