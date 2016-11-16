Actress Jumps From Moving Car

It is amazing what people can do when they are upset, as actress Elaine Attoh has revealed she once jumped out of her boyfriend's moving vehicle because she was upset with him.

According to the beautiful actress, that was one the craziest things she had done in her life and it happened during a fight between her and the guy.

“I jumped out of a moving car. I was having a fight with my boyfriend and I jumped out of the car. It was nice and dramatic. Oh yes, of course, I got hurt,” she told NEWS-ONE.

Elaine Attoh is an award-winning actress. She describes herself as a bold, intelligent, confident, daring and passionate actress.

She started acting from Kidafest days and did stage acting for about 13 years before joining the movie industry about eight years ago.

Among her movie credits are 'A Sting In A Tale' by Sparrow Production, 'Adam Apples 1', 'Living With Trisha' series, 'Hidden Passion', 'Game of Roses', 'Tenant', 'Sins of Our Forefathers', among others. But, she has been maintaining low profile over the years.

She said she decided to jump from the boyfriend's car because she was really upset. However, she won't disclose what he did.

“It is nice to be crazy. He hurt me but I will only tell you off-record,” she added.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )