NPP Candlelight Vigil Today …Gospel Stars Storm Koforidua

Popular gospel musicians such as Minister Francis Amo, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Matilda Agyeman Prempah and a host of others will be at the Koforidua Jackson Park today to perform at the candlelight prayer vigil to be organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The event will see thousands of NPP sympathisers on a mammoth candlelight parade through the principal streets of Koforidua before converging at the Jackson Park for a special prayer service to be officiated by Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, head of the Glorious Way Ministries International.

The NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, the Eastern regional leadership of the NPP and several big manes from the party have been confirmed to be at tonight's prayer service dubbed ‘Battle Is The Lord’s: Declaration Towards Peace & Victory In Ghana’.

The coordinator of the event, Jeff Konadu, has said that all the arrangements for the programme, several pastors and gospel musicians from the Eastern Region will be joining the service tonight.

“We are doing our part as humans and it is our solid belief that Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP shall win the December 7 polls; but we believe in God and it is important to pray to God. Indeed, we are very proud that we would be embarking on this physical exercise that has spiritual implications,” Mr Konadu said.

He continued…“”Our Eastern Regional NPP Chairman, Kingston Kissi, and his executives are putting this together and after the grand event this Wednesday, the daily night prayer shall continue simultaneously at every single NPP office throughout the region. After Wednesday, other regions would also be praying for the party simultaneously all across the country until December 7 and the Lord shall win the battle for us and for Ghana,” Jeff Konadu, the coordinator of the event, explained.