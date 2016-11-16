Atom, Nana Boroo, Akoo Nana do 'garbage music' – Joe Fraizer

Hiplife act Joe Fraizer is on a mission to clean-out what he terms ‘borla’ (garbage) music being produced by some artistes in Ghana.

According to him, some artistes today only release ‘borla’ songs and warned that failure to check the development will cause the demise of the hiplife genre.

Joe Fraizer gave the caution in an interview with Joy News.

He noted that, “If we really want hiplife to stay, we need to make sense in our songs. People think that hiplife is all about wearing bigger earrings, bigger jeans and other stuffs.”

Asked which artistes produce ‘borla’ songs in Ghana, the rapper cited that, “Like ‘Ye Wo Krom’ [by Atom], very nice concept, very poor instrumentation, very poor rap. that is not good.”

“Somebody like EL, he started with Azonto. Azonto made him EL right? Now that Azonto is gone he is still EL,” claiming that EL is still relevant because he keeps reinventing himself.

Joe Fraizer mentioned that, “Somebody like Nana Boroo, Akoo Nana, he was doing so well,” and they have now become irrelevant because Azonto is no longer relevant.

This won’t be the first-time he lashing out at the quality of some hiplife songs being released today.

Joe Fraizer, in an interview on Happy FM in September this year named Stay Jay, Atumpan and Nana Boro as musicians who are no more relevant because Ghanaians have lost interest in Azonto songs.

To pushing his agenda, the hiplife artiste is out with a new video tittle ‘Borla Goods’ featuring Ogya Mensah.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )