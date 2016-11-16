I wish I never had kids with multiple women - 2Face

Nigerian music star, 2Face is not so happy that he had kids from multiple women. If wishes were horses, he would have had all kids with one woman.

However, this doesn’t mean that he is not standing up to his responsibilities or making sure that everyone is happy.

He confessed “It is really tough to talk about it. Honestly, when I look back and examine that aspect of my life, I wish it never happened. I wish all my kids came from one woman. I love my children and there is nothing I can do to change the situation. I have moved on and I am married to one of the women who bore me kids. I no longer dwell on that issue.”

He added that “I am not the strict type because I have a soft spot for kids. As such, my children always get away with so many things when I am around. Their mothers are the ones who discipline them. I pamper my kids,’’ he tells with delight in his voice.

Talking to other artistes, “I just want them to know that going into music is serious business. More so, they should challenge themselves creatively and be able to explore all avenues. They must not be held back by any challenges that may come their way.

“When they combine all of these together, the road would be easy. On my part, I am just going to keep doing good music and keep bonding with my family. For me, I am just doing my own thing so I am not in competition with anyone. I am on my own lane and wouldn’t have it any other way,’’ he concludes.