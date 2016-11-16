Music: Lvin Red - Chop Chop (Prod. By TrakhZilla)

Lvin Red is refreshing the Hip-Hop scene yet again with another masterclass from his repertoire of well crafted sound pieces. He titles this one as ”CHOP-CHOP”, and rightly so, largely owing to the immense commercial quality the song wields.

Earlier this year, he released his long awaited mixtape ”The Drop-Off” to meet critical acclaim and positive fan reviews from a cross-section of music enthusiasts. It is therefore of little surprise that the mixtape has recorded an incredible feat of nearly 20,000 plays on SoundCloud alone. This is a remarkable achievement considering the resources available to him and the business acumen deployed to pull it off.

Lvin Red has a wealth of talent is very keen on remaining on his current trajectory of success, thus blessing audiences once again with another delectable sound piece.

The sound is fashioned to steal your attention from the get go and keeps you engaged throughout its entirety. With all the aesthetic qualities that have come to be associated with his songs in play, LVIN retained his usual lyrical showmanship and panache. He jockeys this hard hitting TrakZilla produced trap instrumental with incredible ease and finesse. Another feature worth mentioning is the arrangement and progression which makes it very enjoyable and immersive.

The song signs off with some incredible vocals that is just obviously crafted to enchant your finger to hit that repeat button. The song carries a strong message of inevitable success for the focused and determined one hustling out a dream on the daily. Aside being immensely entertaining, a daily dose will most surely add the needed fuel to keep that desired fire ablaze.

