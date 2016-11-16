Osuofia Salutes Mahama For 'Developing Ghana'

Nkem Owoh otherwise known as Osuofia was at the Nkrumah Circle Interchange.

Nigerian actor, Nkem Owoh popularly known in showbiz as Osuofia has praised the level of development in Ghana.

Osuofia who was a surprise guest at the unveiling of the Bukom Sports complex in Accra on Tuesday, November 15 expressed excitement over what he said was the “transformation of the country”.

According to him, the country is “transforming gradually on a very positive note and that makes me salute the president. I think he is doing a lot of work in Ghana”.

He explained that his current visit to Ghana has been “full of surprises, the roads and everything got me confused, I am happy here now and impressed with all the development”.

The 2008 winner of the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role added that he loves boxing and that was why he was at the complex to witness the inauguration of the facility.