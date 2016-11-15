Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 15 November 2016 17:13 CET

Music: Dh @Dhspotless - Killer Bean

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom

Here comes one in a million villain on the Mic - DH, the undisputed lyrical cannibal hits us with KILLER BEAN. This is a Hip-Hop Joint he made going all hard on this with sick Lines and unlimited flows.

He says this was just a freestyle but then, listening to this, I can only Imagine what lyrical prowess the young indigenous rapper has attained.

This is undoubtedly one hell of a dope Jam You don't wanna miss​ this time around. Hit him up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dhspotless [@dhspotless]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dhspotless [@dhspotless]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS
1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/149222/by/PZNLkvqwng

2) http://kiwi6.com/file/wy1n634ip1

STREAMING LINKS
1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/149222/dh-killer-bean

2) http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/wy1n634ip1/DH_-_KILLER_BEAN.mp3

Audio Report

I'm not concerned about all hell breaking loose, but that a PART of hell will break loose... it'll be much harder to detect.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img