Happy Odonkor Takes Second Album To The Street

She launched her maiden album, Ewurade Kenya Wo Ho in May this year and gospel artiste, Happy Odonkor is planning to take her second album to the streets.

“I believe I must touch a lot of lives with my music and I will be hitting the streets very soon with my second album titled Adom. I will be on a float in some streets of Accra and make myself known” she told Showbiz in an interview last Thursday.

According to her, although she was able to get some few people to listen to her maiden album, she feels the majority did not enjoy it hence the reason for stepping out with her second album.

Song on her second album recorded by Big Brain in Lapaz Accra are Adom, Ewurade Kasa, Aseda, Yesu and My Last Hope.

On Adom, her favourite song on the album, Happy Odonkor praises God for taking care of her and her family.

According to her on the song, had it not been God she wouldn’t have gotten to where she is now. She advises everyone to cry unto God in times of need.

She thanks God for His mercies on Aseda . The pretty young musician says she will not give thanks to any human being or fetish priest but her maker.

There are three worship and two praise songs on the album. All songs can become potential hits should Happy Odonkor promote them.

Songs on her maiden album were Meda Wo Ase, God You Are Too Much, Sumsum Konkron, Soma Wabofour and Wasesa Me.