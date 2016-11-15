National Symphony Orchestra, Others To Rock National Theatre    

The National Symphony Orchestra, National Dance Company and Azaguno Inc from the United States will perform a variety of music genres and dances that have been dramatically put together to create a new synthesis at the National Theatre from November 17 to 19.

These include a modern showpiece of marimba that explores its versatility by percussion guru Dr Erik Forst, a classic acapella of an original spiritual composed by the American Moses Hogan and a performance by a mass youth choir / bi-tonic singers.

The three groups will perform pieces composed and choreographed by Professors Paschal Younge and Zelma Badu-Younge, based on polyrhythms from various bells employed by Ghanaian traditional musicians in diverse dances from different parts of the country.

Symphonic music as well as symphonic music for dance and Haitian religious chants alongside a cool blend of Western and Southern African dance movements is set to reveal the beauty and variety of cross-cultural collaborations in music and dance.

Indeed, the African concept of 'music' as a total and interdisciplinary art form with no distinction between musical sound structures and movements would be clearly showcased in a dialogue among the dancers, percussionists and orchestra.

Also on stage will be a devotional integrated practice of poetry, music and dance by Canada-based multi-disciplinary artiste Sashar Zarif. It is steeped in a contemporary context that will facilitate and encounter between remembering, perceiving and imagining in time and space.

A pan-African ensemble piece for symphony orchestra and dance derived from the Xhosa & Zulu (South Africa) philosophy of co-existence will charm the audience. It features 32 master drummers and incorporates rhythmic and melodic structures from several dance-drumming ceremonies from the Caribbean, Americas, several regions of Africa and the African Diaspora.

The piece will highlight Atsiagbekor, Adowa, Doudoumba, Fontomfrom and Tora drumming ceremonies. The accompanying dance explores indigenous and contemporary movements, ideas and philosophies of the Africa, Americas, Caribbean, Latin and others.

Ohio Arts, Ohio University, Messiah College, Azaguno Inc, Ghana Tourism Authority and Central Hotel are supporting the programme.