All Set For The Launch Of MUSIGA Academy

All is set for the launch of the MUSIGA Academy on Thursday, November 17 at the National Film & Television Institute (NAFTI).

The academy is a result of collaboration between the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and NAFTI to provide competence-based training for professionals in the music industry.

The academy is offering training in 10 modules. Participants will be taken through core modules such as using ICT for career development, copyright and publishing, survey of music in Ghana, music theory and musicianship.

They will then have the option of specialising in studio specialisation, music business management, traditional instruments specialisation, Western instruments specialisation, centre stage grooming and singing and songwriting, arrangement and composition.

According to the MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, the academy project has become necessary to enhance the skills of industry players. He mentioned that the MUSIGA decided on the range of modules to ensure that the needs of all industry practitioners along the music production value chain are addressed.

He called on musicians who are interested in upgrading their skills to register for the academy which will be held at NAFTI.

On his part, the Rector of NAFTI, Prof Linus Abraham, stated that the academy's project is a result of NAFTI's desire to work closely with the creative arts to provide skills that are relevant to the arts.

He indicated that the academy will form the basis for the Music Production Department of NAFTI.

The MUSIGA Academy is sponsored by the Skills Development Fund (SDF) of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) under the supervision of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Legon. In all, 120 participants will be trained for free.