Music Composers And Publishers Endorse Nana Addo

Some members of the association in a pose after the press conference



The Ghana National Music Composers Publishers (GNMCP) in Kumasi has declared its support for the 2016 flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

The association which is made up of over 120 music producers, composers and publishers believe that Nana Addo is the best and stands to serve the best interest of Ghanaians than any other party in the country.

The association stated that Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign message of transforming Ghana and ending poverty are credible and attainable, hence their decision to offer him their massive support.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi last week, the spokesperson for the association, A.F Samuel, mentioned that the members of association have declared their support for Nana Addo because they believe in his policies as well as his vision.

A.F Samuel who is confident that Ghanaians would make the right choice and choose the path of progress added that the NPP is the only party that would save the country from its collapse state.

According to him, since this NDC government came to power, there has been so much hardship and Ghanaians are complaining about its bad economic policies.

He said many Ghanaians today face unprecedented precarious economic hardships which have consequently led to job losses and high unemployment rate, poor health, high utility bills, among others.

A.F Samuel hinted that the ruling government's harsh economic policies have collapsed Ghanaian businesses, including the music industry, forcing a number of music producers to close down their shops.

The spokesperson who expressed disappointment in the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) called on Ghanaians to vote them out come December 7.

He also called on all to join them to campaign for the NPP to win power and bring relief to the suffering masses.

By George Clifford Owusu

