Leila Djansi’s ‘Like Cotton Twines’ to be screened at IFFI

Like Cotton Twines, directed by Leila Djansi, will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film is the centerpiece film of the festival and will screen on November 23 in Goa.

Like Cotton Twines is about a 14 year-old Ghanaian girl who is supposed to become a slave to the gods as part of an appeasement of her father's sins.

She then meets an African-American volunteer who is teaching in her village…

The film has already been screened at the Savannah Film Festival and the Urbanworld Film Festival.

You can watch the trailer below:



By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana