Nana Akua Weds



The reigning Best Television Female Newscaster of The Year, Nana Akua Asanteba-Mensah of Viasat-1 TV, over the weekend got married to the love of her life, a medical doctor by name Cornelius Normeshie at a tasteful wedding ceremony in Accra.

The white wedding was held at the Lizzy Sports Complex on Saturday after they had done the traditional wedding at private ceremony on Thursday.

Nana Akua anchors the 7:00pm news on Viasat-1 TV. The Saturday's ceremony was attended by big names from the station as well as a strong delegation of senior management members of the Despite Group, including Peace FM's Fadda Dickson and UTV's Roger Quartey.