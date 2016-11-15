Gospel Music on The Rebound As RCCG Launches One Hallelujah Records, OHR

Interesting times are here for all ardent follower of gospel music with the launch and unveiling of a record label by the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG). The launch and unveiling event which took place at the Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday November 6, 2016 and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday, November 8, 20016 showcased popular and revered saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, the amazing testimony crooner Tosin Bee, Michael Akingbala RCCG Rock Star, Funke Akinokun the multi-lingual praise singer, Rebecca Ogolo, Bukola Bekes and Oba.

In his goodwill and visioning message on the record label, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye said “in the world of joyful noise that goes for music and in the absence of people with meaningful songs have caused the world to accept the only alternative that is available but the almighty God like songs, hymns that can calm nerves, send out demons and can draw the soul of men and women closer to God but unfortunately people with such talent do not have a platform to excel and that is the purpose of RCCG setting up One Hallelujah Records so that those that can actually sing meaningful songs that can bring down the presence of God will have a platform…”.

Unveiling the record label at the event, the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor J.F Odesola said we noted the need for everyone to be part of this great vision of Daddy GO and requested that there is a need for everyone to travel through this journey together to be sure that whole world is full of the glory of God and that this can only be done when we bring His presence down through praise. Therefore One Hallelujah Records being unveiled is considered as a viable platform to showcase, nurture and project the abundant talented gospel music ministers within the body in Christ in general and RCCG in particular

The event that was shown live on Dove Television, the official TV channel of The Redeemed Christian Church of God saw the was organized by a team of Pastors within RCCG and speaking on the drive for One Hallelujah Records, Pastor Lanre Oyegbola noted that although One Hallelujah Records will be a complete empowerment platform, it will have its focus on leveraging the platform of music as a viable vehicle to continue to further the kingdom work, increasing the reach and spread of the gospel and taking gospel music to entirely new height where gospel music ministers would have as much visibility, recognition and acceptance as other musicians.