Francis Atela hits the streets with Kekere

New Act - Francis Atela hits the streets to give us the love that we’ve been missing. Delivering the visual to his infectious single “Kekere,” Atela is sure to be on your list of favorites very soon.

Singing out, “Who is in the garden / A sexy fine girl / Can I come and see her, a sexy fine girl,” the new single is just what the lover in you needs. The DJ Coublon produced and Unlimited L.A directed clip will supply you with a full plot twist that you wouldn’t have guessed.

Atela is a real, natural talent with heart and soul. It is once again exciting to watch the emergence of a raw talent pushing for what he believes in. A native of Benue State, this singer/songwriter attended Plateau High in Jos, started singing at the age of 14 in Catholic Church Choir where he developed his skills as a musician and songwriter. He recently landed a deal with Squeeze Records.

Francis Atela turns casual listeners into full-time fans and the vocalist might very well be one of your favorite new artistes as time goes on. As new listeners are organically discovering him and fans look for more good music, Atela is currently working with some big name producers and hopes to continue churning out massive tunes. @itsatela