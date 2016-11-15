Music: Emeka – In My Zone

In July 2016, rising pop sensation Emeka released a cover version of Wizkid’s song, Shabba.

Since then, his career has been on a steady rise and he was immediately under the radar of Eric Many records, a massive player in Nigeria’s music industry.

Eric Many, a record label that nurtures raw talents led by billionaire businessman, Okwudili Umenyiora picked interest in Emeka’s talent and has over the last couple of months nurtured and developed his craft and talent.

The label has now officially signed Emeka as its new act, joining its frontline act, Runtown.

The new mouthwatering deal comes with a new apartment in Lekki, a brand new Toyota Camry and an impressive sign on fee.

Reacting to the deal, a super excited Emeka said the contract was a dream come true.

In his words, “every artiste wish to be signed under Eric Many Records. I’ve always dreamed of this day, when a worthy partner would recognize my talent and choose to work with me to give music lovers good music. Eric Many is that record label that everybody wants to be part of. I’m really grateful to God for this opportunity. I don’t even know how to say it.”

Equally excited about the deal, Mr. Umenyiora (popularly addressed as Dilly) said he saw in the artiste a talent uniquely suited for the global music market.

“Of the thousands of artists applying to get signed on to Eric Many every year, picking Emeka was very special. Emeka can compete with the very best globally, that is the reason why we are excited to have him join us at Eric Many. He will be joining label mate RunTown to showcase Nigeria before Africa and the rest of the world.”

Wasting no time, Emeka has just released his debut single under his new record label. The new song titled ‘IN MY ZONE’ was produced by ‘Seven’ And it’s a certified club banger laced with heavy punchlines and a sweet melody. Follow @Emeka_official on social media.

