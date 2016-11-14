Veteran actor Katawere has died

Veteran Kumawood actor Ebenezer Donkor, popularly known as Katawere, had died.

The actor died Monday morning after battling an undisclosed sickness for the past two years.

Diana Donkor, daughter of the veteran Kumawood actor confirmed the news to Myjoyonline.com.

“It's true [he passed away] this morning. I saw it around 9am.”

More soon.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )