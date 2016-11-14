Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
14 November 2016

Veteran actor Katawere has died

By MyJoyOnline

Veteran Kumawood actor Ebenezer Donkor, popularly known as Katawere, had died.

The actor died Monday morning after battling an undisclosed sickness for the past two years.

Diana Donkor, daughter of the veteran Kumawood actor confirmed the news to Myjoyonline.com.

“It's true [he passed away] this morning. I saw it around 9am.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

